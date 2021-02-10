The Chart for The Western Union Company (WU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Western Union Co. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Western Union Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.11, which is $0.74 above the current price. WU currently public float of 409.14M and currently shorts hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 4.51M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went up by 2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.43% and a quarterly performance of 13.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.71% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WU reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for WU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WU, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

WU Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.57. In addition, The Western Union Company saw 6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from Tsai Caroline, who sale 4,857 shares at the price of $21.70 back on Dec 11. After this action, Tsai Caroline now owns 56,683 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $105,397 using the latest closing price.

Williams Richard L, the Chief People Officer of The Western Union Company, sale 15,000 shares at $21.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Williams Richard L is holding 129,947 shares at $328,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+37.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.05. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26.