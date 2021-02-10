Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) went down by -18.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.67. The company’s stock price has collected 14.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that VolitionRx Limited Announces Pricing of $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in VolitionRx Limited (AMEX :VNRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNRX is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for VolitionRx Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.66, which is $2.54 above the current price. VNRX currently public float of 30.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNRX was 271.23K shares.

VNRX’s Market Performance

VNRX stocks went up by 14.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.73% and a quarterly performance of 108.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for VolitionRx Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.47% for VNRX stocks with a simple moving average of 41.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VNRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2018.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNRX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VNRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to VNRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

VNRX Trading at 24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +29.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, VolitionRx Limited saw 61.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.37 back on Feb 05. After this action, TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD now owns 34,949 shares of VolitionRx Limited, valued at $53,700 using the latest closing price.

TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD, the Chief Medical Officer of VolitionRx Limited, sale 10,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that TERRELL JASON BRADLEY MD is holding 44,949 shares at $34,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93840.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VolitionRx Limited stands at -94168.55. The total capital return value is set at -95.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.69. Equity return is now at value -123.00, with -83.00 for asset returns.

Based on VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.71. Total debt to assets is 18.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10,101.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.