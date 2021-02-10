Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) went up by 6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.35. The company’s stock price has collected 20.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/07/21 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRPA, CGRO, GXGX, HEC, FSRV, LCY, STPK, TPGY and VSPR

Is It Worth Investing in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE :STPK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.00. STPK currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STPK was 3.08M shares.

STPK’s Market Performance

STPK stocks went up by 20.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.79% and a quarterly performance of 335.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.99% for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.94% for STPK stocks with a simple moving average of 136.27% for the last 200 days.

STPK Trading at 80.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +36.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +321.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STPK rose by +20.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.34. In addition, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. saw 106.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.