Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected 11.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/21 that Hot EV Stock Volta Isn’t Public Yet, but It Is Lighting Up the Market

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.75, which is $8.12 above the current price. RIDE currently public float of 99.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 9.33M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went up by 11.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.71% and a quarterly performance of 54.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 179.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.32% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of 60.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $27 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RIDE, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

RIDE Trading at 20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.44. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw 37.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Rodriguez Julio C., who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Feb 04. After this action, Rodriguez Julio C. now owns 34,080 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $251,100 using the latest closing price.

Post Darren, the Vice President of Engineering of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Post Darren is holding 0 shares at $272,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.