Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) went up by 17.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.41. The company’s stock price has collected 35.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Creatd, Inc. Provides Guidance on Plant Camp, Its First Venture via Creatd Partners

Is It Worth Investing in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTD is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Creatd Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRTD currently public float of 4.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTD was 161.32K shares.

CRTD’s Market Performance

CRTD stocks went up by 35.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.10% and a quarterly performance of 120.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.08% for Creatd Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.03% for CRTD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.17% for the last 200 days.

CRTD Trading at 34.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares surge +28.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTD rose by +35.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, Creatd Inc. saw 27.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTD starting from Frommer Jeremy, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Dec 22. After this action, Frommer Jeremy now owns 311,070 shares of Creatd Inc., valued at $2,565 using the latest closing price.

Goldberg Eric Ellis, the 10% Owner of Creatd Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Goldberg Eric Ellis is holding 2,218,780 shares at $7,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1593.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Creatd Inc. stands at -1773.79. Equity return is now at value 321.40, with -674.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.