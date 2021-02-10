Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) went up by 9.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.89. The company’s stock price has collected 10.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Monolithic Power Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Iridium Communications to Join S&P MidCap 400; Collegium Pharmaceutical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ :COLL) Right Now?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLL is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.43, which is $2.42 above the current price. COLL currently public float of 31.82M and currently shorts hold a 13.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLL was 309.29K shares.

COLL’s Market Performance

COLL stocks went up by 10.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.92% and a quarterly performance of 32.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.01% for COLL stocks with a simple moving average of 32.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COLL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for COLL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

COLL Trading at 23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +22.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.67. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. saw 29.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Kuhlmann Shirley R., who sale 6,081 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Jan 20. After this action, Kuhlmann Shirley R. now owns 103,582 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $148,680 using the latest closing price.

Dreyer Scott, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 1,322 shares at $22.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Dreyer Scott is holding 44,395 shares at $30,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.00 for the present operating margin

+34.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -7.66. The total capital return value is set at -22.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.06. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), the company’s capital structure generated 24.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.81. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.