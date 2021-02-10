MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Just Got Our Attention

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) went up by 15.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.29. The company’s stock price has collected 15.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that MIND Technology to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIND is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MIND Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. MIND currently public float of 12.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIND was 252.32K shares.

MIND’s Market Performance

MIND stocks went up by 15.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.02% and a quarterly performance of 20.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for MIND Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.32% for MIND stocks with a simple moving average of 38.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIND

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIND reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for MIND stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on May 19th, 2014.

Global Hunter Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MIND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

MIND Trading at 27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +30.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIND rose by +31.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, MIND Technology Inc. saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIND starting from Hilarides William Hunter, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Oct 01. After this action, Hilarides William Hunter now owns 15,500 shares of MIND Technology Inc., valued at $21,500 using the latest closing price.

Morris Dennis Patrick, the Chief Operating Officer of MIND Technology Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Morris Dennis Patrick is holding 70,000 shares at $6,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.53 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for MIND Technology Inc. stands at -26.45. The total capital return value is set at -18.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.44. Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Based on MIND Technology Inc. (MIND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.60. Total debt to assets is 3.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.