Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) went up by 9.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s stock price has collected 51.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Martin Midstream Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution and Will Host a Conference Call on February 18 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings, Along With 2021 Financial Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :MMLP) Right Now?

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMLP is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is -$0.07 below the current price. MMLP currently public float of 31.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMLP was 235.99K shares.

MMLP’s Market Performance

MMLP stocks went up by 51.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.64% and a quarterly performance of 82.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.12% for Martin Midstream Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.36% for MMLP stocks with a simple moving average of 38.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMLP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MMLP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MMLP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMLP reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MMLP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MMLP, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

MMLP Trading at 48.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares surge +65.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMLP rose by +51.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. saw 79.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMLP starting from Shoup Scot A, who purchase 718 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Jan 12. After this action, Shoup Scot A now owns 22,327 shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $1,145 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RUBEN S, the Director of Martin Midstream Partners L.P., purchase 1,772 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that MARTIN RUBEN S is holding 460,558 shares at $2,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+10.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +0.52. The total capital return value is set at 6.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.