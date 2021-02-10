Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Smart Sand Inc. (SND)

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) went up by 17.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected 43.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ :SND) Right Now?

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SND is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Smart Sand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.13, which is -$0.63 below the current price. SND currently public float of 23.55M and currently shorts hold a 10.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SND was 349.98K shares.

SND’s Market Performance

SND stocks went up by 43.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.01% and a quarterly performance of 101.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Smart Sand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.79% for SND stocks with a simple moving average of 96.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SND

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SND reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for SND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SND, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

SND Trading at 42.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares surge +40.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SND rose by +43.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +261.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Smart Sand Inc. saw 60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SND starting from SPEAKER ANDREW R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Dec 14. After this action, SPEAKER ANDREW R now owns 1,102,982 shares of Smart Sand Inc., valued at $103,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.92 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Sand Inc. stands at +13.57. The total capital return value is set at 19.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.60. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Smart Sand Inc. (SND), the company’s capital structure generated 25.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.51. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.