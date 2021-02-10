Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) went up by 25.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.80. Barron’s reported on 02/05/21 that The Biotech IPO Wave Continues. 7 Stocks That Hit the Market.

Is It Worth Investing in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :LABP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Landos Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LABP currently public float of 6.25M. Today, the average trading volume of LABP was 1.66M shares.

LABP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.83% for LABP stocks with a simple moving average of 22.83% for the last 200 days.

LABP Trading at 22.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LABP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LABP rose by +16.58%. In addition, Landos Biopharma Inc. saw 16.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LABP starting from Poukalov Konstantin, who purchase 99,681 shares at the price of $14.08 back on Feb 09. After this action, Poukalov Konstantin now owns 14,869,915 shares of Landos Biopharma Inc., valued at $1,403,559 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Landos Biopharma Inc., purchase 99,681 shares at $14.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 7,299,751 shares at $1,403,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LABP

The total capital return value is set at -54.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.56.