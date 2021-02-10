Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) went up by 15.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.59. The company’s stock price has collected 34.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX :APT) Right Now?

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APT is at -1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $4.96 above the current price. APT currently public float of 12.26M and currently shorts hold a 22.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APT was 1.27M shares.

APT’s Market Performance

APT stocks went up by 34.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.06% and a quarterly performance of 29.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 247.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.76% for APT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APT stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for APT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APT in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2010.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2009.

APT Trading at 50.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +68.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APT rose by +34.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. saw 75.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APT starting from Garcia David R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Dec 10. After this action, Garcia David R now owns 0 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., valued at $122,000 using the latest closing price.

RITOTA JOHN, the Director of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $15.34 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that RITOTA JOHN is holding 30,850 shares at $153,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.48 for the present operating margin

+35.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stands at +6.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.86. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 36.90 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.83. Total debt to assets is 8.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.71.