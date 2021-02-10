Is Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) a Keeper?

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went up by 10.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $194.12. The company’s stock price has collected 6.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Varonis Systems, Inc. Announces Proposed Follow-on Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $209.24, which is -$32.7 below the current price. VRNS currently public float of 31.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 363.09K shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went up by 6.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.28% and a quarterly performance of 59.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Varonis Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.99% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of 70.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $205 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VRNS, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

VRNS Trading at 25.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.40. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 23.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from VAN DEN BOSCH FRED, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $175.23 back on Feb 01. After this action, VAN DEN BOSCH FRED now owns 48,984 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $262,845 using the latest closing price.

Bass David, the EVP Engineering & CTO of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $170.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Bass David is holding 163,775 shares at $937,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.89 for the present operating margin

+86.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -30.99. The total capital return value is set at -55.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.09. Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.88. Total debt to assets is 17.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.