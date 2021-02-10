Is Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) a Keeper?

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) went up by 9.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s stock price has collected 28.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ :LLIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLIT is at -0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lianluo Smart Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.00. LLIT currently public float of 1.78M and currently shorts hold a 14.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLIT was 700.94K shares.

LLIT’s Market Performance

LLIT stocks went up by 28.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 97.69% and a quarterly performance of 138.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.49% for Lianluo Smart Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.29% for LLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 99.33% for the last 200 days.

LLIT Trading at 61.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares surge +87.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLIT rose by +28.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Lianluo Smart Limited saw 106.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-991.60 for the present operating margin

-130.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lianluo Smart Limited stands at -1160.75. The total capital return value is set at -250.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -487.02. Equity return is now at value -195.40, with -56.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.