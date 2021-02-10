Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Aware Inc. (AWRE)

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) went down by -20.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.52. The company’s stock price has collected 48.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Aware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Aware Inc. (NASDAQ :AWRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWRE is at 0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.21 above the current price. AWRE currently public float of 12.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWRE was 69.51K shares.

AWRE’s Market Performance

AWRE stocks went up by 48.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.54% and a quarterly performance of 126.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Aware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.32% for AWRE stocks with a simple moving average of 51.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWRE

MDB Capital Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AWRE, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

AWRE Trading at 23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWRE rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Aware Inc. saw 71.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWRE starting from Eckel Robert A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Nov 18. After this action, Eckel Robert A now owns 117,422 shares of Aware Inc., valued at $27,895 using the latest closing price.

Barcelo David Brian, the Chief Financial Officer of Aware Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Barcelo David Brian is holding 10,000 shares at $41,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.23 for the present operating margin

+89.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aware Inc. stands at -68.34. The total capital return value is set at -7.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.46. Equity return is now at value -26.60, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.25.