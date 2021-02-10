I-Mab (IMAB) Just Got Our Attention

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) went down by -8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.55. The company’s stock price has collected -16.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Registered Secondary Public Offering of American Depositary Shares by Certain Pre-IPO Shareholders of I-Mab Has Priced

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab (NASDAQ :IMAB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for I-Mab declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.53, which is $9.83 above the current price. IMAB currently public float of 22.91M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAB was 247.41K shares.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB stocks went down by -16.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.89% and a quarterly performance of 49.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 383.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for I-Mab. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for IMAB stocks with a simple moving average of 50.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $55 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAB reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for IMAB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

IMAB Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +276.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.01. In addition, I-Mab saw 12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.