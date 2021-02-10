Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) went down by -2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ :BILI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Bilibili Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $93.10, which is -$49.11 below the current price. BILI currently public float of 113.59M and currently shorts hold a 24.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILI was 6.43M shares.

BILI’s Market Performance

BILI stocks went up by 7.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.27% and a quarterly performance of 186.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 450.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Bilibili Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.66% for BILI stocks with a simple moving average of 149.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $145 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILI reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for BILI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

BILI Trading at 41.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI rose by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +405.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.00. In addition, Bilibili Inc. saw 63.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.06 for the present operating margin

+17.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc. stands at -19.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.83. Equity return is now at value -33.30, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc. (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.