Here’s How Your Trade Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Aggressively Right Now

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) went down by -5.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $200.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ :JKHY) Right Now?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JKHY is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.64, which is $26.49 above the current price. JKHY currently public float of 75.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JKHY was 544.39K shares.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY stocks went down by -1.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.45% and a quarterly performance of -4.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.64% for JKHY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $165 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKHY reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for JKHY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to JKHY, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

JKHY Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.79. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from WIMSETT THOMAS A, who purchase 8,900 shares at the price of $156.35 back on Dec 22. After this action, WIMSETT THOMAS A now owns 32,841 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $1,391,500 using the latest closing price.

PRIM JOHN F, the Director of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., sale 4,700 shares at $193.89 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that PRIM JOHN F is holding 195,145 shares at $911,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.69 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +17.48. The total capital return value is set at 25.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.55. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.24. Total debt to assets is 2.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.