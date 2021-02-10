Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) went up by 11.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.41. The company’s stock price has collected 28.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Gulf Resources Provides Guidance for fourth quarter 2020 and Announces the Receipt of Governmental Notification to Temporarily Close Bromine Facilities

Is It Worth Investing in Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :GURE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GURE is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gulf Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. GURE currently public float of 6.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GURE was 35.71K shares.

GURE’s Market Performance

GURE stocks went up by 28.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.70% and a quarterly performance of 1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for Gulf Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.11% for GURE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.83% for the last 200 days.

GURE Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GURE rose by +28.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Gulf Resources Inc. saw 24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.60 for the present operating margin

+40.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gulf Resources Inc. stands at -243.48. The total capital return value is set at -3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.07. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE), the company’s capital structure generated 3.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.82. Total debt to assets is 3.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.00.