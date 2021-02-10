Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went up by 9.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.57. The company’s stock price has collected 23.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Rocket Mortgage’s “Certain Is Better — Tracy Morgan, Dave Bautista & Liza Koshy” Wins USA TODAY’s 33rd Annual Super Bowl Ad Meter Competition

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE :GCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCI is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gannett Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.15, which is -$4.07 below the current price. GCI currently public float of 129.53M and currently shorts hold a 9.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCI was 2.43M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI stocks went up by 23.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.91% and a quarterly performance of 311.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Gannett Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.55% for GCI stocks with a simple moving average of 181.42% for the last 200 days.

GCI Trading at 64.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +71.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +23.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +685.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw 67.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 74,559 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 500,499 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $122,277 using the latest closing price.

Tarica Laurence, the Director of Gannett Co. Inc., purchase 441 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Tarica Laurence is holding 425,940 shares at $714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+36.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -6.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.90. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 201.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.87. Total debt to assets is 49.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 197.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.