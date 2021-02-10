EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) went up by 21.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.44. The company’s stock price has collected 35.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that EZGO Technologies Ltd. Announces Closing of US$11.2 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :EZGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for EZGO Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EZGO currently public float of 3.37M. Today, the average trading volume of EZGO was 1.94M shares.

EZGO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.69% for EZGO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.69% for the last 200 days.

EZGO Trading at 16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO rose by +35.69%. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw -38.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.28 for the present operating margin

+61.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at +29.39. The total capital return value is set at 16.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.01.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.21. Total debt to assets is 0.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.