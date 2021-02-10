Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)?

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) went up by 55.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s stock price has collected 73.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/21 that Josh Hawley Signs with Regnery after Simon & Schuster Cancels Book

Is It Worth Investing in Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SALM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SALM is at 1.54.

SALM currently public float of 11.12M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SALM was 442.20K shares.

SALM’s Market Performance

SALM stocks went up by 73.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 121.09% and a quarterly performance of 214.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.00% for Salem Media Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.48% for SALM stocks with a simple moving average of 144.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SALM stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SALM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SALM in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2019.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SALM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SALM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2014.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SALM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

SALM Trading at 114.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.20%, as shares surge +99.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SALM rose by +73.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, Salem Media Group Inc. saw 172.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SALM starting from EVANS DAVID, who sale 5,102 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 20. After this action, EVANS DAVID now owns 0 shares of Salem Media Group Inc., valued at $8,434 using the latest closing price.

EVANS DAVID, the President – New Media of Salem Media Group Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that EVANS DAVID is holding 5,102 shares at $3,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salem Media Group Inc. stands at -10.96. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.08. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.59. Total debt to assets is 52.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.