Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) went up by 6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.06. The company’s stock price has collected 18.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Playtika Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Playtika Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.78. PLTK currently public float of 77.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTK was 6.28M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.68% for PLTK stocks with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLTK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

PLTK Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +18.25%. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Alpha Frontier Ltd, who sale 61,406,500 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jan 20. After this action, Alpha Frontier Ltd now owns 316,593,500 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $1,657,975,500 using the latest closing price.