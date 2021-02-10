Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) went down by -3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s stock price has collected 17.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE :HIMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HIMS currently public float of 63.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMS was 1.32M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stocks went up by 17.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.55% and a quarterly performance of 132.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.03% for Hims & Hers Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.66% for HIMS stocks with a simple moving average of 104.10% for the last 200 days.

HIMS Trading at 55.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +35.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +17.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.43. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 60.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.