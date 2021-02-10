Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET)?

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) went up by 8.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.70. The company’s stock price has collected 12.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of $135 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :ACET) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adicet Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.50. ACET currently public float of 3.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACET was 62.10K shares.

ACET’s Market Performance

ACET stocks went up by 12.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly performance of 14.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Adicet Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.11% for ACET stocks with a simple moving average of 4.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACET stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACET in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACET reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ACET stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACET, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

ACET Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET rose by +21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.39. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc. saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Equity return is now at value -68.50, with -36.20 for asset returns.