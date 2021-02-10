Can MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) Remain Competitive?

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) went up by 8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.20. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy and Cigna Medical Group Partner to Help Improve Medication Access in Phoenix

Is It Worth Investing in MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ :MDVL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDVL is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MedAvail Holdings Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.50. MDVL currently public float of 0.27M and currently shorts hold a 20.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDVL was 59.15K shares.

MDVL’s Market Performance

MDVL stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.23% and a quarterly performance of 3.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for MedAvail Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.29% for MDVL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

MDVL Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, who purchase 12,670 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 31. After this action, ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd now owns 3,885,951 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc, valued at $189,998 using the latest closing price.

ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, the 10% Owner of MedAvail Holdings Inc, purchase 100 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd is holding 3,879,008 shares at $1,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Equity return is now at value -168.40, with -104.10 for asset returns.