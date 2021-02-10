Buy or Sell TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) went up by 21.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s stock price has collected 27.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that TOMI Environmental to the Rescue: Company Launches Purchase Incentive Program for SteraMist Products as Competitors Contend With Equipment Recall

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :TOMZ) Right Now?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is at -5.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TOMZ currently public float of 10.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOMZ was 231.08K shares.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ stocks went up by 27.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.62% and a quarterly performance of -16.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.70% for TOMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -21.26% for the last 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at 32.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +40.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +27.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 29.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -36.20. The total capital return value is set at -27.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.41. Equity return is now at value 78.10, with 49.00 for asset returns.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 686.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.28. Total debt to assets is 74.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.