Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) went down by -5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.31. The company’s stock price has collected -4.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE :BEPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Brookfield Renewable Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is -$1.21 below the current price. BEPC currently public float of 96.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEPC was 667.13K shares.

BEPC’s Market Performance

BEPC stocks went down by -4.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.93% and a quarterly performance of 9.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Brookfield Renewable Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.33% for BEPC stocks with a simple moving average of 20.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEPC reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for BEPC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BEPC, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

BEPC Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC fell by -4.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.06. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.21 for the present operating margin

+31.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at -88.69. The total capital return value is set at 3.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.05. Equity return is now at value -66.20, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,089.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.59. Total debt to assets is 32.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,089.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.