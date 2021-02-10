Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected 10.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 4.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $295680.00. AYRO currently public float of 23.12M and currently shorts hold a 16.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 7.69M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 10.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.17% and a quarterly performance of 170.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.63% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.27% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of 74.31% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw 25.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.