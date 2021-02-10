ArcelorMittal (MT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 6.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 21 hours ago that ArcelorMittal announces sale of 40 million common shares in Cleveland-Cliffs for gross proceeds of $651.6 million

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal (NYSE :MT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MT is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for ArcelorMittal declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.04, which is $6.29 above the current price. MT currently public float of 641.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MT was 4.18M shares.

MT’s Market Performance

MT stocks went up by 6.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.28% and a quarterly performance of 56.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for ArcelorMittal. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for MT stocks with a simple moving average of 57.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for MT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

MT Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.74. In addition, ArcelorMittal saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.84 for the present operating margin

+5.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal stands at -3.48. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.90. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 16.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.