A Lesson to Learn: Roku Inc. (ROKU)

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went up by 7.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $449.19. The company’s stock price has collected 11.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/21 that More Than Two Dozen Funds Returned More Than 100% Last Year. Here’s Why That’s Not Good News.

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ :ROKU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Roku Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $332.28, which is -$145.76 below the current price. ROKU currently public float of 108.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROKU was 4.93M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU stocks went up by 11.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.08% and a quarterly performance of 84.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 253.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for Roku Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.85% for ROKU stocks with a simple moving average of 119.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $500 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $475. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ROKU, setting the target price at $460 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at 29.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +274.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $420.98. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 40.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Wood Anthony J., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $407.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, Wood Anthony J. now owns 25,000 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $18,345,725 using the latest closing price.

Fyfield Mai, the Director of Roku Inc., sale 306 shares at $430.73 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Fyfield Mai is holding 0 shares at $131,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.42 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -5.31. The total capital return value is set at -8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.95. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc. (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 60.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 28.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.