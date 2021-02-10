A Lesson to Learn: Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s stock price has collected 9.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Aqua Metals Submits Provisional Patent for New Capability Streamlining Link from AquaRefining to Battery Manufacturing

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ :AQMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQMS is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. AQMS currently public float of 58.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQMS was 4.74M shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS stocks went up by 9.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.09% and a quarterly performance of 598.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 716.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.44% for Aqua Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.10% for AQMS stocks with a simple moving average of 308.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Euro Pacific Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQMS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AQMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to AQMS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

AQMS Trading at 92.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +71.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +397.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +984.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw 109.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Merrill Judd, who sale 41,773 shares at the price of $3.36 back on Jan 04. After this action, Merrill Judd now owns 380,841 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $140,357 using the latest closing price.

Cotton Stephen, the Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Metals Inc., sale 69,874 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Cotton Stephen is holding 1,092,873 shares at $234,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-839.02 for the present operating margin

-408.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -919.06. The total capital return value is set at -67.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.30. Equity return is now at value -47.90, with -35.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.94. Total debt to assets is 14.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.