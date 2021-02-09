Why Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Philip Morris International Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE :PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.78, which is $8.05 above the current price. PM currently public float of 1.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PM was 5.28M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 21.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Philip Morris International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.77% for PM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $92 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PM, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

PM Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.44. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Salzman Marian, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $84.39 back on Feb 05. After this action, Salzman Marian now owns 23,963 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $168,780 using the latest closing price.

Masseroli Mario, the Pres., Latin America & Canada of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $80.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Masseroli Mario is holding 11,842 shares at $120,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.18 for the present operating margin

+66.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.01. The total capital return value is set at 54.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.43. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with 18.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.