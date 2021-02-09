We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hasbro Inc. (HAS), Here is What We Found

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) went down by -4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Hasbro Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ :HAS) Right Now?

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Hasbro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $106.67, which is $12.92 above the current price. HAS currently public float of 126.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAS was 866.59K shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stocks went down by -1.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.73% and a quarterly performance of 10.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Hasbro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for HAS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $106 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HAS, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

HAS Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.20. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from GOLDNER BRIAN, who sale 42,497 shares at the price of $94.07 back on Jan 06. After this action, GOLDNER BRIAN now owns 57,805 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $3,997,901 using the latest closing price.

GOLDNER BRIAN, the Chairman & CEO of Hasbro Inc., sale 56,663 shares at $92.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that GOLDNER BRIAN is holding 57,805 shares at $5,240,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+49.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +11.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 139.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.32. Total debt to assets is 47.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.