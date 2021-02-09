We Analyzed the Future Direction of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), Here is What We Found

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) went up by 18.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12.1 Million Follow-On Offering for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq:BVXV)

Is It Worth Investing in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :BVXV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVXV is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.00. BVXV currently public float of 6.93M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVXV was 989.47K shares.

BVXV’s Market Performance

BVXV stocks went up by 16.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.21% and a quarterly performance of 103.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.70% for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.54% for BVXV stocks with a simple moving average of -73.51% for the last 200 days.

BVXV Trading at 47.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVXV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares surge +72.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVXV rose by +16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw 99.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVXV

The total capital return value is set at -121.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.