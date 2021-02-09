Wall Street Pummels MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) After Recent Earnings Report

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) went down by -8.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $192.30. The company’s stock price has collected -9.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent

Is It Worth Investing in MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ :MKSI) Right Now?

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MKSI is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $201.09, which is $51.85 above the current price. MKSI currently public float of 54.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKSI was 325.90K shares.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKSI stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.33% and a quarterly performance of 18.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for MKS Instruments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.44% for MKSI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $178 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MKSI, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

MKSI Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.62. In addition, MKS Instruments Inc. saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Mora Elizabeth, who sale 450 shares at the price of $139.54 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mora Elizabeth now owns 15,051 shares of MKS Instruments Inc., valued at $62,793 using the latest closing price.

Mora Elizabeth, the Director of MKS Instruments Inc., sale 450 shares at $120.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Mora Elizabeth is holding 15,501 shares at $54,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.09 for the present operating margin

+42.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments Inc. stands at +15.03. The total capital return value is set at 14.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.12. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.32. Total debt to assets is 26.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.