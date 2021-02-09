The Chart for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) went up by 42.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.18. The company’s stock price has collected 27.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Amendment to Private Placement Price

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX :KIQ) Right Now?

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kelso Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.30. KIQ currently public float of 45.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIQ was 1.40M shares.

KIQ’s Market Performance

KIQ stocks went up by 27.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 104.91% and a quarterly performance of 126.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.61% for Kelso Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.67% for KIQ stocks with a simple moving average of 103.07% for the last 200 days.

KIQ Trading at 96.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares surge +123.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +137.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ rose by +27.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7773. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 122.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.