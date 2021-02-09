Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) went down by -4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s stock price has collected 7.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that FDA Clears IND Application for Passage Bio’s Gene Therapy Candidate PBKR03 for Treatment of Patients with Early Infantile Krabbe Disease, A Rare Pediatric Disorder with No Approved Disease-Modifying Treatment Options

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PASG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Passage Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.58, which is $7.79 above the current price. PASG currently public float of 23.39M and currently shorts hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PASG was 390.70K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG stocks went up by 7.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.22% and a quarterly performance of 22.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for Passage Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.86% for PASG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PASG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PASG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PASG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PASG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PASG reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PASG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PASG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

PASG Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -24.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from Quigley Jill M., who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $30.01 back on Jan 20. After this action, Quigley Jill M. now owns 295,284 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $39,011 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.04.