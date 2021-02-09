Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) went up by 55.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 54.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that Esports Entertainment Group’s VIE.bet and SportNation.com Brands Now Eligible to Operate in 150 Jurisdictions Globally Through Malta License

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ :GMBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is -$2.48 below the current price. GMBL currently public float of 7.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMBL was 412.69K shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

GMBL stocks went up by 54.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.79% and a quarterly performance of 163.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.48% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.81% for GMBL stocks with a simple moving average of 119.37% for the last 200 days.

GMBL Trading at 82.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 22.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.49%, as shares surge +60.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +193.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL rose by +54.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +266.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.82. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw 88.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

The total capital return value is set at -121.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -323.42. Equity return is now at value -781.60, with -95.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.