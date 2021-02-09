Is ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) a Keeper?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected 11.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility in Knoxville, TN

Is It Worth Investing in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADMA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.40. ADMA currently public float of 70.91M and currently shorts hold a 15.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADMA was 3.67M shares.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA stocks went up by 11.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.44% and a quarterly performance of 29.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for ADMA Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.85% for ADMA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ADMA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at 26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +28.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw 40.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from DEMSKI MARTHA J, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Sep 11. After this action, DEMSKI MARTHA J now owns 4,200 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $5,038 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Jerrold B, the Director of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Grossman Jerrold B is holding 160,864 shares at $11,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-141.14 for the present operating margin

-37.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -164.50. The total capital return value is set at -47.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.28. Equity return is now at value -98.80, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 323.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.39. Total debt to assets is 66.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 322.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.