Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NGACU)

By Ethane Eddington

NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGACU) went up by 34.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected 37.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that NextGen Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Redeemable Warrants Commencing November 27, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :NGACU) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of NGACU was 158.36K shares.

NGACU’s Market Performance

NGACU stocks went up by 37.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.99% and a quarterly performance of 49.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for NextGen Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.07% for NGACU stocks with a simple moving average of 45.01% for the last 200 days.

NGACU Trading at 41.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGACU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 30.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +39.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGACU rose by +37.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, NextGen Acquisition Corporation saw 44.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

