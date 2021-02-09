Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NGACU)

NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGACU) went up by 34.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected 37.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that NextGen Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Redeemable Warrants Commencing November 27, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :NGACU) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of NGACU was 158.36K shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

NGACU’s Market Performance

NGACU stocks went up by 37.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.99% and a quarterly performance of 49.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for NextGen Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.07% for NGACU stocks with a simple moving average of 45.01% for the last 200 days.

NGACU Trading at 41.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGACU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 30.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +39.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGACU rose by +37.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, NextGen Acquisition Corporation saw 44.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.