Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) went down by -22.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s stock price has collected 45.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Ekso Bionics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $40 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EKSO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EKSO is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$0.13 below the current price. EKSO currently public float of 7.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EKSO was 197.80K shares.

EKSO’s Market Performance

EKSO stocks went up by 45.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 101.08% and a quarterly performance of 211.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.51% for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.80% for EKSO stocks with a simple moving average of 81.49% for the last 200 days.

EKSO Trading at 39.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EKSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EKSO rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. saw 113.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EKSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.56 for the present operating margin

+51.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stands at -87.17. The total capital return value is set at -180.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -182.39. Equity return is now at value -285.70, with -68.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.40. Total debt to assets is 17.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.