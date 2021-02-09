Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) went up by 27.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.93. The company’s stock price has collected 47.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Announces That Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will Be Conducted Online Only

Is It Worth Investing in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX :AGE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AGE currently public float of 21.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGE was 247.17K shares.

AGE’s Market Performance

AGE stocks went up by 47.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.46% and a quarterly performance of 64.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for AgeX Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.88% for AGE stocks with a simple moving average of 111.28% for the last 200 days.

AGE Trading at 53.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.63%, as shares surge +63.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGE rose by +47.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. saw 76.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-726.79 for the present operating margin

+42.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. stands at -703.36. The total capital return value is set at -196.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -217.17. Equity return is now at value 964.50, with -207.10 for asset returns.

Based on AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE), the company’s capital structure generated 88.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.86. Total debt to assets is 26.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.