Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) went up by 35.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected 41.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 min ago that GeoVax Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Bought Deal Offering

Is It Worth Investing in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :GOVX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOVX is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GeoVax Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $0.52 above the current price. GOVX currently public float of 2.85M and currently shorts hold a 16.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOVX was 2.23M shares.

GOVX’s Market Performance

GOVX stocks went up by 41.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 117.44% and a quarterly performance of 157.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.18% for GeoVax Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.83% for GOVX stocks with a simple moving average of 10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

GOVX Trading at 89.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.07%, as shares surge +126.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +184.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +41.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw 121.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-201.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for GeoVax Labs Inc. stands at -201.60. Equity return is now at value -320.10, with -63.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.