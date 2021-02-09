Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) went down by -1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.63. The company’s stock price has collected -5.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE :AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.50, which is $3.85 above the current price. AQUA currently public float of 107.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQUA was 1.17M shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stocks went down by -5.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.60% and a quarterly performance of 7.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.39% for AQUA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQUA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AQUA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQUA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $31 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AQUA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

AQUA Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.43. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Grieco Vincent, who sale 37,626 shares at the price of $29.89 back on Jan 15. After this action, Grieco Vincent now owns 48,531 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $1,124,728 using the latest closing price.

Stas Benedict J., the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 253,184 shares at $29.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Stas Benedict J. is holding 176,810 shares at $7,488,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.11 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +7.95. The total capital return value is set at 12.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.30. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 200.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 52.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.