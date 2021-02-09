Here’s How Your Trade Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Aggressively Right Now

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) went down by -6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that Akoustis Locks Process Flow for First Wafer-Level-Chip-Scale Package (WLCSP) for XBAW Filters

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKTS is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akoustis Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $2.05 above the current price. AKTS currently public float of 37.94M and currently shorts hold a 20.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKTS was 950.45K shares.

AKTS’s Market Performance

AKTS stocks went up by 7.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.83% and a quarterly performance of 96.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Akoustis Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.00% for AKTS stocks with a simple moving average of 90.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKTS reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AKTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AKTS, setting the target price at $7.40 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

AKTS Trading at 42.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +29.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw 42.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Denbaars Steven, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $13.40 back on Jan 11. After this action, Denbaars Steven now owns 260,829 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $93,800 using the latest closing price.

Geiss Arthur, the Director of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 2,498 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Geiss Arthur is holding 112,640 shares at $34,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.83 for the present operating margin

-196.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -2018.99. The total capital return value is set at -58.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.10. Equity return is now at value -103.20, with -60.40 for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 144.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.