Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS)?

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) went up by 6.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s stock price has collected 17.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/07/21 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALUS, ANDA, ACTC, CLII, CRSA, FST, PSAC, IPOE, and SPRQ

Is It Worth Investing in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :ALUS) Right Now?

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 184.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALUS currently public float of 1.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALUS was 823.29K shares.

ALUS’s Market Performance

ALUS stocks went up by 17.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.56% and a quarterly performance of 50.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.12% for ALUS stocks with a simple moving average of 48.69% for the last 200 days.

ALUS Trading at 41.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +46.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALUS rose by +17.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. saw 48.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALUS

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.