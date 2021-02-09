Can Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Remain Competitive?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock price has collected 5.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LXRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.75, which is -$0.69 below the current price. LXRX currently public float of 44.08M and currently shorts hold a 25.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXRX was 11.67M shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX stocks went up by 5.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 136.65% and a quarterly performance of 689.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 187.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.83% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.56% for LXRX stocks with a simple moving average of 253.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

LXRX Trading at 87.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +126.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +449.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +366.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 153.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from Artal International S.C.A., who purchase 10,937,500 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Dec 16. After this action, Artal International S.C.A. now owns 32,259,461 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Invus Public Equities, L.P., the Director of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,937,500 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Invus Public Equities, L.P. is holding 32,259,461 shares at $35,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.81 for the present operating margin

+98.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +40.40. The total capital return value is set at 58.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.67. Equity return is now at value -167.50, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 58.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 200.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.