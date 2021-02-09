Can Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB) Remain Competitive?

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DCRB) went down by -6.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.95. The company’s stock price has collected 35.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 3 hours ago that A New Hydrogen-Technology Stock Will Challenge Nikola

Is It Worth Investing in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :DCRB) Right Now?

DCRB currently public float of 16.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCRB was 564.94K shares.

DCRB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.48% for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.53% for DCRB stocks with a simple moving average of 39.06% for the last 200 days.

DCRB Trading at 39.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +54.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCRB rose by +22.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.49. In addition, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation saw 67.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DCRB

The total capital return value is set at -67.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -920.53.

Based on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,219.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.