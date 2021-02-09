Can Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Remain Competitive?

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) went down by -5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s stock price has collected -10.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Atlas Technical Consultants Strengthens Management Team

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ :ATCX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.83, which is $4.06 above the current price. ATCX currently public float of 2.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATCX was 74.59K shares.

ATCX’s Market Performance

ATCX stocks went down by -10.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.33% and a quarterly performance of 24.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for ATCX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.70% for the last 200 days.

ATCX Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCX fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. saw 24.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATCX starting from Lemoine Leonard Kyle, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 14. After this action, Lemoine Leonard Kyle now owns 56,995 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., valued at $109,185 using the latest closing price.

FERRAIOLI BRIAN K, the Director of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that FERRAIOLI BRIAN K is holding 24,591 shares at $20,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCX

Equity return is now at value -88.40, with -8.10 for asset returns.