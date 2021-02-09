A Lesson to Learn: Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went up by 33.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 63.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Executive Leadership Team to Enter Cryptocurrency Market

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Code Chain New Continent Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CCNC currently public float of 18.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 412.26K shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went up by 63.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.71% and a quarterly performance of 96.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 202.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.04% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.60% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of 123.40% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at 97.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares surge +51.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC rose by +63.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw 99.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.48 for the present operating margin

+2.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Code Chain New Continent Limited stands at -2.12. The total capital return value is set at -2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.